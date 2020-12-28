Reviewing Hutech21 (OTCMKTS:CLGZF) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Hutech21 (OTCMKTS:CLGZF) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hutech21 and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hutech21 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Hutech21.

Volatility & Risk

Hutech21 has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hutech21 and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.36 $41.74 million $2.74 20.94

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hutech21.

Profitability

This table compares Hutech21 and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group -0.37% 10.12% 4.94%

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Hutech21 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hutech21

Hutech21 Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies cost-effective and advanced telecommunication, broadcasting coverage extension solutions for worldwide cellular operators and television broadcasters. The company was founded on May 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Rathwell, Canada.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial and operational excellence, student success, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services; technology and analytic solutions that enable organizations to manage their financial performance, operational efficiency, and client or stakeholder experience; and strategic solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. This segment provides its services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, energy and utilities, financial services, government, life sciences, logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, retail and consumer products, technology, media, and telecommunications industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

