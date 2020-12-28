Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.59 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

