Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

RIGL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 99,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

