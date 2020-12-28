Riot Blockchain Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 113,712 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 45,484 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,585. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.