Robert W. Baird Downgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Neutral

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ APRE traded down $19.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 185,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,812. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,475,000 after buying an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Analyst Recommendations for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

