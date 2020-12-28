Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Reaches $24.19 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $24.19 million and $762,112.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00008754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00308709 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $581.40 or 0.02162651 BTC.

RPL is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

