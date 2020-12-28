Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 1-Year High at $363.44

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $363.44 and last traded at $359.74, with a volume of 49 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $356.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -310.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,203 shares of company stock worth $77,165,177. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

