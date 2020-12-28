ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $68,087.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00308769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.75 or 0.02206118 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,135,294,997 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.