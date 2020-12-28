Roth Capital Boosts Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $40.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

Fathom stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42. Fathom has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

