Rotten (ROT) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Rotten token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $220,214.42 and $2,749.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00047298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00306076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.02167595 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 47,698,469 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

