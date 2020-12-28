RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,894,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,944,000 after acquiring an additional 147,955 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 8,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,382. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

