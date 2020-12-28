Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. 4,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,788. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $453.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

