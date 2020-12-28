Ryo Currency Achieves Market Cap of $332,620.46 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $332,620.46 and approximately $384.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $739.95 or 0.02730545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.00490630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.22 or 0.01355130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00606633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00254779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,254,862 coins and its circulating supply is 26,137,549 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

