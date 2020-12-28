Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

