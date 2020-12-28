Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.24

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $89.78, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.48) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

