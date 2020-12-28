Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.24

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $89.78, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.
The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter.
About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
