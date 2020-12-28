Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

