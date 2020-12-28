Sapien (SPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.04 Million

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Sapien has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapien token can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00628079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00159145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00325514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00058237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 tokens. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

