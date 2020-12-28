Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SPNS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Sapiens International stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

