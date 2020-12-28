Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $15.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

