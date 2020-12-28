Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Trinseo worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NYSE TSE opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

