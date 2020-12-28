Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,800 Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

RXN stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.