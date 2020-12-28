Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,091 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDK. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

