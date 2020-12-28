Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.57

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 10018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

