Scrypta Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $166,581.55 and approximately $440.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00141070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026099 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003799 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,303,909 coins and its circulating supply is 15,303,909 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

