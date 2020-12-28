SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 6.7%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $178.80 and last traded at $180.28. 5,790,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,447,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SEA by 72.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 99.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

