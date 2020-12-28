Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,734 shares of company stock worth $9,367,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

