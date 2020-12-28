Seele (SEELE) Market Capitalization Hits $58.71 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Seele has a total market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Seele token can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00046578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00305617 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029370 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.02174375 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seele’s official website is seele.pro . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX, Hotbit, HADAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.