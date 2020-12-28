Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,223 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after buying an additional 4,832,640 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,987,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 188,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,544,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.16 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.97 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

