Sei Investments Co. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of SAGE opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

