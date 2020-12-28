Sei Investments Co. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Shares of ARCB opened at $43.29 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

