Sei Investments Co. Purchases 46,241 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 67.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 46,241 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 1,116.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 180,842 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MTS Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 18.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.