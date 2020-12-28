Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGY opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

