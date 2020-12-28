Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,786,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of GRMN opened at $120.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

