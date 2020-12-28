Sentinel Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,505.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $167,357.55 and $4,505.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00309535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.02187868 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.