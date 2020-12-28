Sentinel Chain (SENC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,505.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $167,357.55 and approximately $4,505.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00309535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.02187868 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

