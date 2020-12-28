Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.88 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $108,403.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00046578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00305617 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029370 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.02174375 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,428,244,538 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

