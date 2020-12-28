Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $36.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,710,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. 45,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,488. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

