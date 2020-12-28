Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.21). Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

SHAK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.52. 15,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,996. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.76 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $4,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,385 shares of company stock worth $42,556,533. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

