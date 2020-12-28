Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

