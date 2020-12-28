Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $9.80.
Shawcor Company Profile
