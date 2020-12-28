SHIELD Hits One Day Volume of $18.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 25% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $138,757.15 and approximately $18.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,021.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $736.99 or 0.02727405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.00486371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.01354205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00601916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00254993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.