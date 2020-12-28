Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Receives €126.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €126.40 ($148.71).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIE shares. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) stock traded up €2.66 ($3.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €117.00 ($137.65). 1,149,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($156.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.40.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

