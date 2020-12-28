Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $12.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $538.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

