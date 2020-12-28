SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Up 17%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price traded up 17% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.20. 1,175,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 182,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit