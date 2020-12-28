SIX (SIX) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One SIX token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. SIX has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $166,504.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00627886 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00167499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00323032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00058351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016781 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

