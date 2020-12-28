Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Receives €100.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.86 ($118.66).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX2 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt SE has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €102.40 ($120.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

