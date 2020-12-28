Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY opened at $31.65 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $322.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.