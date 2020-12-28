SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CWYUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

