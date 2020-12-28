SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.37. 7,520,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,871,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,273,000 after acquiring an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after buying an additional 2,001,197 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,709,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 618,970 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,398,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 183,894 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

