Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.95

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 9540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $10,990,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $8,203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $2,179,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

