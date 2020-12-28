Social Send Hits Market Cap of $597,724.71 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Social Send has a market capitalization of $597,724.71 and approximately $75.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021624 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001244 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002147 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

